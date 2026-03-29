Nagelsmann Confirms Germany Will Rotate Squad Vs Ghana

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has said he will rotate his squad for Monday’s friendly against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The former World champions defeated Switzerland 4-3 in grueling encounter on Friday.

Nagelsmann said Stuttgart keeper Alexander ‌Nubel would be starting with club teammate and ‌forward Deniz Undav also being guaranteed playing time.

“Tomorrow’s game is a bit different because we have to rotate a bit ‌more in order to play some players ⁠who may have come ‌from injury,” Nagelsmann told a press conference on Sunday.

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“We want the players to be fit and healthy when the crunch time of the season comes.”

He said players still had busy seasons for their clubs with many involved in multiple competitions before the World Cup starts ⁠in June.

“Every player knows exactly where they stand. I cannot promise every player will be happy in the end. There will be discussions, that’s ‌clear,” Nagelsmann said of his World Cup squad.

“Every player knows exactly where they stand; they know if their spot is safe or not.

“Two months before the World Cup, I think it is important for every player to know where they stand.”



