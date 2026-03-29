NPFL: Enyimba Beat Abia Warriors In Derby, Rivers United Reclaim Top Spot

Enyimba defeated Abia Warriors 2-1 in a thrilling oriental derby in Aba on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Chidera Michael gave Enyimba the lead one minute after the hour mark.

Abia Warriors equalised through Emeka Obioma two minutes before regulation time.

Michael however scored the winning goal for the hosts in stoppage time.

Champions Remo Stars held El-kanemi Warriors to a 1-1 draw.

Adewale Yusuf put El-kanemi Warriors ahead after seven minutes, while Victor Mbaoma restored parity for the visitors in the 36th minute.

Rivers United reclaimed top spot after a 4-2 victory over Kun Khalifat FC in Port Harcourt.

Rivers United led through Aniekeme Okon’s goal on 16 minutes.

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Kun Khalifat equalised for Kun Khalifat eight minutes later.

Sunday Adehi fired Kun Khalifat in front on 38 minutes, while Iyowuna Douglas restored parity for Rivers United two minutes later.

Handsome Surveyor put Rivers United ahead for the second time in the game on the dot of half-time.

Douglas scored his second of the game on 82 minutes to put this game to bed.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasinga, Ibadan, Shooting Stars beat Rangers 3-1.

Sodiq Ibrahim, Desmond Ojietefian, and Adams Mustapha were on target for the hosts.

Rangers got their only goal of the game through Chidiebere Nwobodo.

Full Results

El-Kanemi 1-1 Remo Stars

3SC 3-1 Rangers

Barau 0-0 Katsina Utd

Tornadoes 2-0 Wikki

Enyimba 2-1 Abia Warriors

Bayelsa Utd 4-1 Kano Pillars

Ikorodu City 4-3 Wolves

Rivers Utd 4-2 Kun Khalifat



