NPFL: Insurance, Plateau United Share Points As Kwara United Beat Nasarawa

Bendel Insurance and Plateau United battled to a 2-2 draw in their matchday 31 encounter in Benin City on Saturday.

Insurance took the lead through Alex Oweilayefa in the 14th minute, with Monday Gideon equalising for the visitors four minutes before the break.

The hosts piled pressure on the Plateau United’s defence after the break, and regained the lead from Kayode Oke’s penalty one minute before the hour mark.

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Plateau United however fought back for the second time in the game, with Vincent Temitope converting from the spot deep into stoppage time.

Bendel Insurance remain in seventh position on the table following the stalemate, while Plateau United moved to eighth spot.

In Lagos, Kwara United defeated Nasarawa United 1-0.

Abdulsalam Abdulsalam scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.



