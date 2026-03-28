Chalobah Is Chelsea’s Best Central Defender —Cole

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has described Trevoh Chalobah as the Blues’ best central defender currently.

Cole has long been a fan of Chalobah, claiming that it was a mistake to let him go out on loan to Crystal Palace last season.

“He’s been impressive since he walked back in the door,” Cole said in a TikTok on the Dressing Room Podcast‘s account (Chelsea Chronicle).

“The central defensive position for Chelsea, I think about the players we’ve let out the door, Marc Guehi, Chalobah, Tomori, and the amount of money spent on replacements, the Badiashiles, Fofanas, the Koulibalys of this world, you wonder how that’s gonna play out over the past two years.

“You wonder how that’s going to play out, because I still think Trevoh Chalobah’s our best central defender, and he’s getting better and better. He understands the club, it was a crime to let him leave. He’s been brilliant today. He’s improving constantly.”



