Tuchel Issues Worrying Injury Update On Madueke

England boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is “worried” Noni Madueke has suffered a bad injury.

Madueke left Wembley with his left leg in a brace in what will be another massive concern for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal now face an anxious wait on the extent of Madueke’s injury as he appeared to have injured his knee in the challenge by Uruguay’s Rodrigo Aguirre.

Tuchel says he is also hoping it is not too serious, but the signs did not look good for the Arsenal winger who was substituted before half time. Concerned Tuchel said (via Mirror): “I’m worried, of course. Very sad and upset and hopefully it’s not a big injury.”

Also Read: FA Cup: Madueke Doubtful For Southampton Clash

Tuchel was also upset that VAR did not intervene after the strong challenge inside the Uruguay penalty box. He said: “It was the tackle. I think it was on the edge, the tackle, within the box. But they didn’t check it.”

Tuchel did praise Madueke’s performance up until then as the Arsenal winger faces a battle with West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen for a place in the World Cup squad. Tuchel said: “He started well, he was full of energy, he was ready to go.



