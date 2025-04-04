Napoli Keen To Sell Osimhen Early This Summer

Serie A club Napoli are desperate to sell Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen early this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen was close to leaving the Partenopei on a permanent transfer last summer, but instead moved to Turkish Super Lig champions on loan.





According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Napoli want sell as soon as possible in the market.

“First point, the expectation is for Victor Osimhen to leave Galatasaray, for sure he’s going back to Napoli from the loan deal and Napoli, from the indication I’m getting, want to sell the player as soon as possible. So forget about a Victor Osimhen saga end of July, end of August as we had last summer,” Romano said on his YouTube page.

”Osimhen moved in September last summer, so you remember the whole saga. Napoli don’t want to enter into the same situation. There’s a release clause of €75 million, but Napoli are open to finding a different solution as soon as possible, to find a solution already in June, that’s the ideal scenario for Napoli for the Victor Osimhen story.”

Romano also revealed the forward’s possible destination.

“For Manchester United, interest is still there but still not something guaranteed, because of the salary, because it’s an expensive package and because Man United have several options including Delap and more players,” he added.

”There are more options around the world, because also from Saudi, remember one year ago, Al Ahly almost agreed a deal for Victor Osimhen but everything collapsed in the final minutes because of Napoli, not because of Osimhen.”



