Napoli Reject Galatasaray, Fenerbahce’s Bid For Osimhen

Napoli have turned down Galatasaray and Fenerbahce’s bid for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.



The Nigerian international, who has become the most sought after player in the summer transfer window in Europe, joined Galatasaray on loan last summer and has made a positive impact on the team.



In his first season with the club, Osimhen’s goals propelled Galatasaray to win the Turkish Cup and Super Lig title this season.



According to Turkish media, halktv, his impressive display has further made Napoli request an improved amount for the former Lille striker despite Galatasaray’s initial offer of €60 million to sign him on a permanent basis.

Read Also: Chelle Unveils Squad For Unity Cup, Russia Friendly



On the other hand, the Serie A club have also rejected Fenerbahce’s offer to sign Osimhen.



Turkish broadcaster TRT’s Barış Yurduseven revealed that Fenerbahçe received a “no bargaining” stance from Napoli but still attempted to structure a deal across four installments.



“Apart from the Turkish clubs, the only sides currently in talks are some Saudi teams and Manchester United,” he said. “But even they are hesitant about the financial outlay.”



