Napoli Reject Galatasaray, Fenerbahce’s Bid For Osimhen

Napoli have turned down Galatasaray and Fenerbahce’s bid for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.
The Nigerian international, who has become the most sought after player in the summer transfer window in Europe, joined Galatasaray on loan last summer and has made a positive impact on the team.
In his first season with the club, Osimhen’s goals propelled Galatasaray to win the Turkish Cup and Super Lig title this season.
According to Turkish media, halktv, his impressive display has further made Napoli request an improved amount for the former Lille striker despite Galatasaray’s initial offer of €60 million to sign him on a permanent basis.
On the other hand, the Serie A club have also rejected Fenerbahce’s offer to sign Osimhen.
Turkish broadcaster TRT’s Barış Yurduseven revealed that Fenerbahçe received a “no bargaining” stance from Napoli but still attempted to structure a deal across four installments.
“Apart from the Turkish clubs, the only sides currently in talks are some Saudi teams and Manchester United,” he said. “But even they are hesitant about the financial outlay.”
No even make that mistake to stay in Turkey….Time to prove yourself in one of Europe’s top clubs. I think the AFOTY is a str8 fight between Salah and Osimhen 36 goals.
Ive been saying this. A lot of clubs are in financial difficulties. People keep saying united or arsenal for osimhen. But in the pl the people keep saying to sign isak for liverpool and arsenal because he has been proving to score in the premier league and MIGHT guarantee instant success. But clubs dont want to pay the price tag of at least 100m. A lot of teams are trying to cut corners by trying to buy players who are not strikers and turn them into one like havertz. Or teams dont want to get burned by buying players on a high and they turned out to be a bust. Happened with zirkzee, houjlind and darwin nunez. So top clubs wait for other clubs to gamble, see how they perform and poach them. Thats why brighton are making profit because lower teams tend to be the one to buy players outside the top 4 leagues, bottom half of the league players or players in other countries.
There is a shortage of strikers honestly or quality strikers. People been saying arsenal wanted bejamin sesko who plays for rb leipzig or now viktor gyokeres. Victor gyokeres played the championship and moved to sporting cp in portugal where he was scoring goals under ruben amorin. Since amorin left for united people keep speculating that he might poach him for united. But then arsenal entered the picture and might want him too. They wanted benjamin sesko, but he said he didnt want to come because hes not gonna start. Viktor gyokeres is in his prime, but he doesnt have top 4 or 5 league experience. Benjmani sesko is younger which you can have for a long time and get fitted with the league and has top 4 league experience.
De laurentis the business man. He doesnt budge. You either meet his demands or dont come at all. Happened with koulibaly. Chelsea been wanted him and napoli kept rejecting it because they didnt meet the demands. But they ended up getting him with a year left on his contract. Koulibably couldnt cut it in the premier league and went to saudi arabia. What napoli gonna do is keep loaning osimhen out.
Loaning osimhen and while napoli have champions league next season and might win the league title all without osimhen. It solidifies that he is not important to the team and still can achieve success without him. Like graham potter to brighton. Since he left, brighton have still been doing well with the last 2 managers de zerbi got them to europa league and the latest german manager. Brighton have a model they work with that allows them to succeed. Same with inter milan when they didnt have enough money and said they needed to sell players when conte wants money to spend. He left and inter got inzangi and now inter made it to 2 champions league finals since his arrival.