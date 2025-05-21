Simon: I’m At Peace At Nantes But Won’t Turn Down EPL Offers

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has disclosed that he’s currently at peace at Nantes despite transfer rumours surrounding him.



The Nigerian international had an electrifying campaign for Nantes this season, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists in 32 appearances for the club.



Speaking with SportsBoom, per Liverpool Echo, the Super Eagles star stated that he’s delighted at Nantes but won’t reject a good offer from the Premier League.

“Yes, I’ve heard about the interest, and I know my agent is in contact with some clubs. Right now, I’m still a Nantes player,” Simon told SportsBoom, per Liverpool Echo.



“I’ve always given my best for this club, and I respect my contract. But of course, every player wants to play at the highest level.



“The Premier League is one of the best in the world. If the right offer comes, and it’s good for me and my family, then why not? But I’m not desperate.



“I have peace here in France. It has to be the right project.”



