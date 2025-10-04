NPFL: Nasarawa United Beat Insurance Away, Extend Lead; El-kanemi Pip Pillars

Nasarawa United extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table following a 1-0 win at Bendel Insurance on Saturday.

Mohammed Garba scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute.

Nasarawa United are now unbeaten in their six league games.

The Solid Miners top the standings with 16 points from seven games.

In Maiduguri, El-kanemi Warriors defeated Kano Pillars 2-1.

Daddy Abdulrahman gave El-Kanemi Warriors the lead on 62 minutes.

Abdulrahman doubled the advantage in the 81st minute.

Kano Pillars reduced the deficit through Suleiman Idris one minute from time.

