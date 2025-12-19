Ndidi Named New Super Eagles Captain

Wilfred Ndidi will captain the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after he was officially appointed William Troost-Ekong’s successor on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football earlier this month.

Ndidi was handed the armband for the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Rabat last month.

The 28-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the Super Eagles.

Ndidi Ready To Lead

“It’s a huge responsibility, with the help of the players everything will be smooth,” Ndidi told the Super Eagles media.

“I have had conversation with a couple of the players, just to let them know the reason why we are here . I also need their support as well, including the staff, we are all in this together.

“We have conversation on the task ahead, and it is important for us to be together on the same page.”

Kind Words For Troost-Ekong

Ndidi also showered encomium on his predecessor, Troost-Ekong.

“As a great leader, he stands for the team, he takes everything for the team, he speaks for the team. I admire him a lot , how outspoken he is. He is someone everyone in the team look up to. He is that guy that stands for the team. He is an amazing guy, I learnt a lot from him,” added Ndidi.

“We spoke a couple of days ago, he gave me some advice, I feel like he is still part of the team. He is going to be missed.”

By Adeboye Amosu





