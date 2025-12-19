AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Ready To Soar — Gusau

President, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau has backed the Super Eagles to claim the title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will be gunning for a fourth title at the competition.

The West Africans lost 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the last edition of the competition.

Gusau Upbeat Super Eagles Can Conquer Africa

Gusau said winning the AFCON will make up for the disappointment of Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We have prepared the team with the objective of lifting the trophy. The FIFA World Cup miss still bites, but if we are able to win the Africa Cup of Nations, it will go a long way to assuaging the feelings of our fans at home and in the diaspora,” Gusau told thenff.com.

“It will also be good for the present generation of Super Eagles as they will have at least one major triumph to their name.”

Gusau On NFF Support

Gusau’s administration has done remarkably well to maintain the very best standards in travel, accommodation and other logistics for the team, despite challenging times and downturn in the global economy.

“It has not been easy, but we have to continue to appreciate and show that we value the contributions of the players and officials at all times. They have to travel and lodge in convenience, and that is something we must always find a way to work out despite the challenges that the Federation faces,” added Gusau.

“I have confidence in the coaches and the players that we have to turn the present gloom around and make Nigeria proud in Morocco.”

By Adeboye Amosu



