EXCLUSIVE: ‘Super Eagles’ Current Poor Form Due To Lack Of Competition’ – AFCON 2013 Winner, Uzoenyi

Former Nigeria winger Ejike Uzoenyi has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles’ apparent decline in performance in recent times may be linked to a lack of competition for places within the senior national team.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner spoke to Completesports.com at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Thursday.

“If you ask me, I would say there is no longer competition for jerseys among players in the national team,” Uzoenyi began.

“Once the list of players is released for any tournament, you already know who will make the final squad. That is not the best for the team,” added the 2014 CHAN bronze medallist.

Super Eagles and the Vanishing Battle for Shirts

The 37-year-old was a member of the late Stephen Keshi’s squad that won the AFCON title in South Africa in 2013. He also helped the Super Eagles B team finish third at the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cape Town before earning a place in Nigeria’s squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Uzoenyi recalled how intense competition for places helped bring out the best in players during his era.

“In our time, everyone worked extremely hard for jerseys. Any little slip and you were out. Even hours before a match, you never knew who would be selected,” he said.

“That level of competition pushed the team because results followed.”

Super Eagles and the Keshi Era Mentality

The former Enyimba and Rangers winger shared an example from the Super Eagles’ preparations for AFCON 2013 in Faro, Portugal.

“A free day was given to us, but only a few players went out. Most stayed indoors, sober and focused, thinking about whether they would make the final list,” Uzoenyi recalled.

“Some locked themselves in their rooms, others sat quietly in the hotel lobby. That was how intense the competition, passion and commitment were back then.”

Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Prospects

Uzoenyi, who now runs a football academy in partnership with Rangers International in Enugu, also spoke on Nigeria’s chances at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

“It is 12 years since we last won the AFCON. Nigeria has a huge pool of quality players and remains one of Africa’s football giants alongside Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco,” he said.

“I am positive. The team can compete. They are there to compete, not to participate.”

Nigeria and 2026 World Cup Qualification Pain

The discussion also touched on Nigeria’s failed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their play-off loss to DR Congo.

“I am realistic but also very patriotic. It is my prayer to see Nigeria at the World Cup,” Uzoenyi said.

“Sometimes destiny has its way. We did our best but fell short. Now we must go back, identify the cracks and fix our football structure.”

He added that Nigeria must rebuild deliberately to emerge stronger.

Uzoenyi’s World Cup Redemption Story

Reflecting on his dramatic return to Nigeria’s squad for the 2014 World Cup, Uzoenyi smiled.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage in football. It is always a privilege to be there,” he said.

Initially dropped before the team left Philadelphia for Brazil, Uzoenyi revealed that he remained hopeful.

“Something kept telling me I would still go. Before I even got back to Abuja, messages were already waiting for me to return to camp.”

A late injury to defender Elderson Echiejile opened the door, and Uzoenyi was recalled to the squad.

Rewards For AFCON 2013 and Family Legacy

Uzoenyi also spoke about the rewards given to the Super Eagles squad after the 2013 AFCON triumph.

“We were given cash and land in Abuja. The land is still there,” he confirmed.

Looking to the future, he revealed his hope that his son, Emmanuel, will follow in his footsteps.

“My second son, Emmanuel, is 12 and left-footed. If it is God’s will, he will go far in football.”

Super Eagles Glory That Will Never Be Sold

Asked about his 2013 AFCON gold medal, Uzoenyi was emphatic.

“It is in my house. It reminds me that hard work pays. It is not for sale, at whatever price.”

By Sab Osuji, in Enugu



