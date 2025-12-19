Olopade Salutes Musa On Super Eagles’ Retirement

Director General of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Bukola Olopade has lauded Ahmed Musa for his exceptional service, dedication, and contributions to Nigerian football.

Musa officially called time on his illustrious international career this week after 15 remarkable years.

Olopade praised the winger for his exemplary service to the country.

“ Musa represents everything that is right about representing Nigeria; commitment, humility, resilience, and unwavering patriotism. For 15 years, he wore the green and white with pride, inspired a generation of young footballers, and delivered on the biggest stages,” Olopade said through the NSC media.

“His record as the most capped Super Eagle and Nigeria’s highest World Cup goal scorer speaks volumes about his consistency and excellence.

“On behalf of the National Sports Commission and the entire Nigerian sporting family, we thank Ahmed Musa for his selfless service and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey.”

Musa’s international career is decorated with historic achievements and unforgettable moments. He was a key member of the Super Eagles team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 and went on to claim silver at AFCON 2023 and bronze at AFCON 2019.

At youth level, he won the WAFU Nations Cup in 2010 and the African Youth Championship in 2011.

On the global stage, Ahmed Musa etched his name into history as Nigeria’s highest goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup, netting four goals.

He is also one of only two African players to score two braces at the World Cup, alongside the legendary Roger Milla, and ranks as the third-highest African goal scorer in World Cup history.



