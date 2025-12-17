‘I Wore The Badge With Pride’ — ‘ Musa Announces Retirement From International Football

Ahmed Musa on Wednesday officially announced his retirement from international football, reports Completesports.com.

The former Leicester City star’s last appearance for the Super Eagles was against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Unity Cup invitational tournament in May.

The 33-year-old featured as a second half substitute in the thrilling encounter.

The versatile forward made the announcement on the social media.

“I wore this badge with pride for 15 years.

From a 17-year-old boy answering every call 🇳🇬 to becoming the most capped Super Eagle with 111 appearances.

AFCON champion 🏆

Nigeria’s highest World Cup goalscorer ⚽️

Captain. Servant. Believer.

I gave everything.

Thank you Nigeria… my heart will always beat green. 🦅🇳🇬,” he wrote on his X account.

Musa made his debut for the Super Eagles in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Madagascar on 5 September, 2010.

The former CSKA Moscow star represented Nigeria at four editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, winning title with the Super Eagles in 2013.

He is the first Nigerian to score in two FIFA World Cup competitions.

By Adeboye Amosu




