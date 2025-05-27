Nearly 50 Injured After Car Ploughs Into Crowd During Liverpool Trophy Parade

Four children were among nearly 50 people injured when a car ploughed into a crowd of football supporters during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

Thousands of supporters were celebrating in the streets of Liverpool on Bank Holiday Monday when a Ford Galaxy rammed into the crowd at about 6pm.

Two people, one a child, sustained serious injuries and 27 were taken to hospital.

The driver, a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area, was arrested at the scene.

Merseyside Police Asst Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

Four people trapped beneath the car, including a child, were rescued.

Sir Keir Starmer described the scenes as “appalling” and said he had spoken to the Mayor of Liverpool about the incident.

“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror,” said the Prime Minister.

Liverpool legends Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher took to social media to express their horror at the events and give their best wishes to those injured.

Dalglish wrote: “Shocked, horrified.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and their families who have been impacted by today’s tragic event. Our anthem has never felt more appropriate, You’ll Never Walk Alone. Your Liverpool family are behind you.”

Carragher said: “Devastating end to the day… just pray everyone is ok.” while Fowler posted: “Heartbreaking news… absolutely sickened with what’s happened here in Liverpool.”

Telegraph



