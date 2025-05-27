NPFL: Injuries Crippled Rangers’ Season – Assistant Coach Ekeh

Rangers International Assistant Coach, Ekenedilichukwu Ekeh, has attributed the Coal City Flying Antelopes’ disappointing 2024/2025 NPFL season to injuries, which he claimed crippled the team, Completesports.com reports.

Ekeh was in the dugout during the NPFL matchday 38 clash against 3SC in Ibadan, following the absence of Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, who is on national assignment.

Coach Ekeh addressed the media in place of the absent Ilechukwu during the post-match press conference after Sunday evening’s match at the Lekan Salami Stadium, where Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) defeated Rangers 5-1.

Ilechukwu, a Super Eagles Assistant Coach, is currently with the national team in preparation for an international friendly against Russia and the Unity Cup Tournament.

“Yes, definitely. It’s certain that one of the factors that affected Rangers this season was injuries,” Coach Ekeh began.

“It affected every department of the team — our defence line and the midfield. Even the attacking department recorded three or four injuries.”

Reacting to the heavy 5-1 defeat, Coach Ekeh downplayed the scoreline, emphasising that the main concern was the loss itself.

“I keep saying this: this is football. The scoreline is never the issue. Rather, the issue is that we lost here (at 3SC). We’ve got to go back to the drawing board, do our arithmetic properly, and get prepared for next season,” he said.

He promised that Rangers would make their fans “super happy” in the upcoming 2025/2026 season.

“I really want to urge Rangers fans and supporters to stay positive regardless of the team’s performance this season. Sometimes, things like this happen,” Ekeh added.

“This is football. Last season, we were able to win the trophy — that was in the 2023/2024 season. But this time around, we couldn’t deliver the trophy again.

“Every day is not Christmas. But I want to assure them that come next season, surely, we’re going to make them super happy. I’m also glad we didn’t get relegated.

“Some clubs went down and they also have fan bases. We love our fans. We tried everything we could to make them happy, but it didn’t happen because success doesn’t come all the time.”

By Sab Osuji



