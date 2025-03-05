Close Menu
    World Football

    Newcastle Hit By Another Injury Blow As Key Man Ruled Out Of Carabao Cup Final

    James AgberebiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Sven Botman has become the latest Newcastle star to be ruled of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16, according to talkSPORT.

    The news comes on the same day that left-back Lewis Hall was confirmed to be out for the season with an ankle injury.


    As for Botman, it is believed that the centre-back is set to undergo surgery to fix a knee issue.

    It’s a massive blow for the Magpies, who are targeting their first domestic trophy since lifting the FA Cup on 1955 at Wembley later this month.

    Advertisement
    Newcastle are currently in the midst of an injury nightmare, with right-back Kieran Trippier and central defender Jamaal Lascelles also out on the sidelines.

    It means that as it stands, they have an almost first-choice back four all unavailable for selection.

    And to make matters worse, the Toon are already without starting left winger Anthony Gordon due to suspension.

    The forward picked up a red card after losing his head during the 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls at the weekend.

    While it had been suggested that the Magpies could look to appeal the ban, the club have decided not to which means that a three-match ban will stand.

    As a result he’ll miss the trip to West Ham, the Carabao Cup final and the home clash with Brentford on April 2.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.