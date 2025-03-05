Newcastle Hit By Another Injury Blow As Key Man Ruled Out Of Carabao Cup Final

Sven Botman has become the latest Newcastle star to be ruled of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16, according to talkSPORT.

The news comes on the same day that left-back Lewis Hall was confirmed to be out for the season with an ankle injury.





As for Botman, it is believed that the centre-back is set to undergo surgery to fix a knee issue.

It’s a massive blow for the Magpies, who are targeting their first domestic trophy since lifting the FA Cup on 1955 at Wembley later this month.

Newcastle are currently in the midst of an injury nightmare, with right-back Kieran Trippier and central defender Jamaal Lascelles also out on the sidelines.

It means that as it stands, they have an almost first-choice back four all unavailable for selection.

And to make matters worse, the Toon are already without starting left winger Anthony Gordon due to suspension.

The forward picked up a red card after losing his head during the 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls at the weekend.

While it had been suggested that the Magpies could look to appeal the ban, the club have decided not to which means that a three-match ban will stand.

As a result he’ll miss the trip to West Ham, the Carabao Cup final and the home clash with Brentford on April 2.



