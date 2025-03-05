UCL: Boniface, Tella Benched As Bayern Thrash Leverkusen, Liverpool Beat PSG

Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella were benched in Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

A brace from Harry Kane and a Jamal Musiala strike secured the comfortable first leg win.





Leverkusen had to play most parts of the second half with 10 men after Nordi Mukiele was sent off.

Kane broke the deadlock on nine minutes before Musiala added the second goal on 54 minutes.

In the 62nd minute Mukiele was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Then with 15 minutes left Kane got his second goal after converting from the penalty spot to make it 3-0.

At the Parc Des Princes Harvey Elliot bagged a late goal to give Liverpool a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions would feel hard done by as they dominated in large spells of the game but could not find the breakthrough.

Luis Enrique’s men also had a goal disallowed after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal was overturned by VAR for offside.

With three minutes left to play Elliot ran on to a pass by Darwin Nunez on the edge of the box and slotted into the back of the net.

In other results 10-man Barcelona beat Benfica 1-0 and Inter Milan beat Feyenoord 2-0 in Holland.



