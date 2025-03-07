NFF Must Learn To Nurture Talents From Grassroots –Onigbinde

Former FIFA and CAF instructor Adegboye Onigbinde has advised the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to explore the possibility of nurturing talents from the grassroots for football to develop in the country.



Onigbinde stated this amid the lack of football activities at the grassroots level.



In a chat with Completesports.com, the former Super Eagles head coach noted that gone are the days when players were discovered from the grassroots and nurtured to the senior national team.

He also emphasized the need for clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to scout and develop players from the grassroots.



“In Nigeria do we have any developmental program for football. To truly improve the game of football constantly, then there must be a developmental program.



“We need people who must scout and develop these players from the grassroots. We must not always depend on the stars. In essence, we can turn this talent that has been discovered from the grassroots into stars and also be of great benefit to the NPFL and the Super Eagles.”







