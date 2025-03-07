‘Dessers Is A Good Player’ — Mourinho Hails Rangers’ Star Display Vs Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho praised Rangers forward, Cyriel Dessers for his impressive performance against his side in Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League encounter.

Fenerbahce lost 3-1 to Barry Ferguson’s side at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.





Dessers scored once and also registered an assist in the encounter.

The 30-year-old also had two goals chalked off for offside.

“Dessers is a good player,” Mourinho said after the game.

“But today he looked like the best player in the world, but he is not.”

The Nigeria international has so far scored 22 goals across all competitions for Barry Ferguson’s side this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



