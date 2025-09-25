Ngumoha Signs First Professional Contract With Liverpool

England-born Nigerian exciting youngster Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract with Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Reds dislcosed this in a statement on their website on Thursday.

“The forward, who arrived at the Academy in September 2024 having previously been at Chelsea, has made five senior appearances for the Reds to date – most recently in Tuesday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

“Ngumoha netted a 100th-minute winner in a 3-2 victory at Newcastle United last month, on the occasion of his Premier League debut.

“A few weeks later, the England U19 international appeared in European competition for the first time when he came off the bench in a Champions League success against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

“Ngumoha featured for the Reds’ U18s, U19s and U21s in 2024-25 and was handed his senior debut by Arne Slot in an Emirates FA Cup tie with Accrington Stanley in January of this year.”



