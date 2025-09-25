Lazio Provide Injury Update On Dele-Bashiru

Lazio have announced Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sustained a lesion to the femoral bicep in his right leg during their Serie A clash with AS Roma, reports Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru was helped off the pitch early in the derby which Lazio lost 1-0.

The statement from the club however does not specify what grade the lesion is, nor how long he will be out of action for.

The Biancloesti only stated that Dele-Bashiru has already started the rehabilitation process, and they will continue conservative treatment for now.

The 24-year-old has made four league appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season.

He is now doubtful for the Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Crocodiles of Lesotho and Squirrels of Benin Republic next month.

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle is expected to name his squad for the games next week.

By Adeboye Amosu



