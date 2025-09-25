‘Gutted’ — Iheanacho Reacts To Celtic’s Draw With Red Star Belgrade

Kelechi Iheanacho can’t hide his disappointment following the outcome of Celtic’s UEFA Europa League clash with Red Star Belgrade, reports Completesports.com.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were held to a 1-1 draw by the Serbian side at the Rajko Mitić Stadium on Wednesday.

Iheanacho started the game on the bench, and replaced Daizen Maeda after the break.

The Nigeria international gave Scottish Premiership champions the lead with a cool finish in the 55th minute.

Marko Arnautovic however equalised for the home team 10 minutes later.

The 28-year-old took to social media to reflect on the game.

“European nights!! Gutted we didn’t get the win tonight, we go again next week. Thank you to our amazing fans for the support #CelticFC ,” he wrote on X.

The forward has registered two goals, and one assist in three appearances across all competitions for Celtic.

By Adeboye Amosu



