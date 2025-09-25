Saliba Agrees Terms On New Five-Year Contract At Arsenal

French international William Saliba has agreed terms on a new five-year contract at Arsenal, Sky Sports reports.

Saliba has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs during his time at the club, featuring in all 38 top-flight games in the 2023/24 campaign and missing only three matches last season.

The 24-year-old centre-back had entered the final two years of his contract but is due to commit to the Gunners until June 2030.

The Frenchman is set to join fellow defender Gabriel Magalhaes plus academy products Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in committing to new Arsenal contracts in 2025.

Saliba has been contracted to Arsenal since the summer of 2019 but had to wait three years until his competitive debut at the start of the 2022/23 season. Since then, he has made 139 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals.



