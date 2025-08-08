Nigerian Footballers Should Consider MLS And The A-League As Viable Routes To The Top

Many young Nigerian footballers dream of plying their trade in one of the top European leagues.

However, the route from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) or a lower-tier club to one of the elite leagues is tricky one to navigate.

With that in mind, Nigerian footballers must consider other pathways, such as the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States and the A-League in Australia.

Read on as we examine why more young Nigerian professional footballers should consider these leagues as stepping stones towards bigger stages.

Current Nigerian Presence in MLS and A-League

Obafemi Martins is one of the best examples of a Nigerian player who shone in MLS.

The former Inter Milan striker moved from Levante to Seattle Sounders FC in 2013 and enjoyed a renaissance that got him back in the national team.

Martins spent three seasons in Seattle, where he bagged 43 goals in 83 matches across all competition. He finished second in the MVP voting in his debut campaign in North America.

Sunusi Ibrahim has followed in Martins’ footsteps. He moved to CF Montreal after finishing as the top scorer in the NPFL in the 2019 season. He was just 19 when he joined the MLS side.

Ibrahim has since grown into a full-fledged Nigerian Under-23 international, and it will not be long before he is strutting his stuff for the Super Eagles if he keeps progressing.

Many Nigerian footballers have piqued the interest of European clubs in Czechia, Norway, and Germany. These players will be more visible if they move to the US.

Unfortunately, Nigerian talents are not flowing through the A-League pipeline. Not many have passed through that route, primarily because of the scouting focus on Europe and South America.

However, Nigerians have traditionally thrived overseas, and more players should consider the A-League as a viable route to bigger and better competitions.

Advantages of MLS and A-League Pathways

The NPFL should produce clubs that rub shoulders with the elites at international tournaments such as the FIFA Club World Cup. However, they struggle to pay players and staff.

Moving to MLS or the A-League would provide the infrastructure for Nigerian players to develop. The professional structure can help them reach the upper echelons of the sport.

Breaking into the first team of European clubs can be extremely difficult, but they can get more game time and exposure in the MLS and the A-League.

Martins used the MLS as a platform to re-establish himself before joining the profitable exodus to China. Ibrahim has also profited from the US move, earning international recognition.

These leagues have also been an interesting pathway to other destinations. MLS has proven a happy scouting ground for clubs in Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Nigerian players hoping to jump to the big leagues may be worried about taking their chances in the US and Australia, but the move makes perfect sense.

Betting on Securing a Brighter Future

Nigerian players must make massive cultural and logistical adjustments to thrive in North America and Oceania. These places differ from what they are familiar with.

Switching to MLS and the A-League could be the perfect springboard to securing a future move to a bigger league, depending on the player’s profile and career stage.

Nigerian agents and academies need to work to strengthen ties with clubs in these leagues. This will give their players stability, visibility and potential regular game time in a competitive setting.

A strong season in the MLS or the A-League can lead to trials or offers from mid-tier European teams. A move to a major club could happen further down the line.

Performing in the US or Australia can boost a player’s international profile, lead to national team call-ups and open the door to a lucrative career in European football.

