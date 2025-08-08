NPFL: Bayelsa United To Name New Head Coach Ahead Of 2025/26 Season

Dr. Tarilaye Nwankwe, Executive Chairman of Bayelsa United FC Management Committee, has exclusively told Completesports.com that a new Head Coach will be appointed next week to lead the Restoration Boys into the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, which kicks off on 22 August 2025.

“By next week, we should be able to have a new coach on board,” Nwankwe told Completesports.com on Friday morning.

Coaching Vacancy Since Bosso’s Departure

The position of Bayelsa United Head Coach has been vacant since the departure of Ladan Bosso, who moved to newly promoted Barau FC of Kano.

The 2009 NPFL champions have been under the interim management of Meremu Okara, who previously served as Bosso’s assistant.

Top Candidates in Contention For Bayelsa United Top Job

Monday Odigie, Kennedy Boboye, and Eddy Dombraye are understood to be the top three coaches in line to succeed Bosso at Bayelsa United, with Odigie widely regarded as the frontrunner.

However, the club chairman declined to confirm any favourite among the candidates.

“Yes, there are coaches we are looking at. But by next week, like I said, one will come on board,” Nwankwe reiterated.

By Sab Osuji



