NPFL Board’s Tenure Extension Well Deserved – Akuneto Hails Elegbeleye-Led Team

Oldham Athletic U-19s manager, Chuks Akuneto, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the NPFL Board, led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, truly deserved the tenure extension recently announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The NFF, on Wednesday, officially extended the tenures of the NPFL, NNL and NLO boards in recognition of their performance and impact on Nigerian club football.

Historic Milestone for Nigerian Football

For the first time in Nigerian league history, the 2024/2025 NPFL season kicked off on schedule and adhered strictly to its calendar through to the final day—mirroring the structure of the English Premier League.

Looking ahead, the 2025/2026 NPFL season is already scheduled to begin on 22 August 2025, just a week after the EPL’s start date of 15 August 2025—another signal of progress and professionalism.

‘Unprecedented Success’ – Akuneto

Speaking exclusively from his London base on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, a visibly delighted Akuneto praised the board’s achievements and the NFF’s decision.

“This is an unprecedented scenario in the history of our National League since I got involved in 1989,” Akuneto began.

“So, we must acknowledge the good work done by the NPFL leadership under Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye. I honestly congratulate them.

“Let’s hope this will mark the beginning of the changes we’ve all been clamouring for,” he submitted.

By Sab Osuji



