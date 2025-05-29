Exclusive: Determination, Sincere Teamwork Drove NPFL 2024/2025 Season Success — Elegbeleye

Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye, Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has exclusively told Completesports.com that determination, a commitment to doing the right things to move Nigerian football forward, and working with a “good team” of sincere and honest staff were the key reasons the league body achieved the milestone of organising a successful season and aligning it with their European counterparts.

Officially, the home-and-away league structure began in Nigeria in 1979, but structural and logistical problems hindered its smooth running season in, season out—chief among them, the inability to fix exact kick-off and season end dates.

However, 46 years later, that challenge became a thing of the past, as the current league calendar ran to a successful conclusion on the exact date originally scheduled—25 May, 2025—coinciding with the final day of the English Premier League (EPL) and other major European leagues.

Against this backdrop, Completesports.com spoke with NPFL boss, Elegbeleye, on Thursday morning on the secret behind his board’s 2024/2025 success. The former Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC) revealed that determination, the will to succeed, the desire to reposition Nigerian football, and working with a sincere management team were the driving forces behind the league’s landmark achievements.

“It’s all about determination. It’s about commitment and sincerity to do the right thing to give the Nigeria League the best,” Honourable Elegbeleye told Completesports.com.

“Besides, I had a sincere and hardworking team — a team that shares the same positive vision that Nigeria has the best and deserves nothing but the best. This management team is wonderful. Together, we toiled and persevered to do our best, and I’m happy Nigerians can, for once, be proud of their league.”

Elegbeleye admitted that there is no gain without pain. He acknowledged there were twists and dangerously sharp obstacles along the road to the success of the 2024/2025 domestic season, but he reiterated that once there is a will, there is always a way—provided the focus remains on doing the right things.

“Yes, there were obstacles. There were bound to be twists and sharp objects. But the question is: are you focused on what you want to achieve? What’s your level of commitment and determination?” he asked.

“You see, there are many who don’t want change. There are many who want the old order to remain. In other words, there are plenty who don’t want things done differently simply because they are feeding fat on the old system. Many institutions and individuals, in one way or another, wouldn’t want such a breath of fresh air.

“But you see, there are different ways of waking a sleeping man. You either call his name or tap him—and he wakes. But those who are pretending to sleep are always difficult to wake, no matter what you do. That was the situation. We are grateful to the Nigerian referees who put up an extraordinarily improved performance during the season.

“In the past, there were tremendous complaints about Nigerian referees, with some saying poor officiating was the reason CAF often overlooked them during international competitions.

“You saw the last CAF U-20 Championship—Nigerian referees were involved. We say kudos to the NFF for what they have been doing to improve and encourage the referees. Now, our referees no longer need to run to the touchline to consult with their assistants or the fourth official. The NFF are doing a lot, and the referees are getting it right, as we saw in the 2024/2025 season.”

Heartland, Sunshine Stars, Akwa United, and Lobi Stars were relegated at the close of the 2024/2025 season.

Champions Remo Stars were rewarded with a cash prize of ₦200 million—an improvement on the ₦150 million received by 2023/2024 winners, Rangers, and the ₦100 million earned by 2022/2023 champions, Enyimba.

Asked what Nigerians should expect in the 2025/2026 season in light of the huge success of the just-concluded campaign, Elegbeleye responded: “When we get to the bridge, we will cross it.”

“We already know what to do. We’re only waiting to get to the bridge because we already know how we can cross it,” the NPFL boss concluded.

