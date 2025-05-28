NPFL: ‘Akwa United Relegation Saddest Moment Of My Career’ – Goalkeeper Coach, Akpan

Former Nigeria youth international goalkeeper, Bassey Akpan, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Promise Keepers’ relegation to the second-tier Nigeria National League (NNL) is the saddest moment of his playing and coaching career.

Akpan, who was Nigeria’s U-17 national team goalkeeper during the 2001 FIFA U-17 World Cup finals in Trinidad & Tobago, currently serves as Akwa United’s goalkeepers’ coach.

The 41-year-old, who also featured for the U-20 Flying Eagles, described Akwa United’s demotion as a painful and heartbreaking experience.

“It’s like a bone stuck in the throat — difficult to swallow or regurgitate,” Bassey told Completesports.com on Wednesday.

“This is my second year in coaching, and I think seeing Akwa United relegated is the saddest moment in my entire career.

“It’s difficult to accept. I haven’t slept in my house since then because sleep has eluded me. I’m just returning home today.

“I don’t know… It’s painful. We gave it our best. But it wasn’t to be. So painful,” Bassey lamented.

Akwa United lost 1-2 to Heartland in Owerri in Sunday’s season-ending matchday 38 fixture, sealing their relegation to the lower league.

On Tuesday, 27 May 2025, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports, Elder Paul Bassey, addressed the club’s players and officials following the conclusion of the 2024/2025 NPFL campaign.

Bassey urged players whose contracts expired with the season’s end to notify the club within one week if they intend to remain.

The veteran sports journalist and Vice President of the African Clubs Committee (ACC) also hinted at a possible salary review to reflect the club’s new second-tier status, while assuring the players that outstanding salaries would be settled in the coming days.

By Sab Osuji



