Tella Dismisses Talks Of Snubbing Super Eagles

Nathan Tella has debunked reports about him not wanting to play for the Super Eagles, describing it as a wromg perception.

Speaking at the Super Eagles camp ahead of the Unity Cup 2025 encounter with Ghana’s Black Stars, Tella revealed that he did not honour his last invitation to the team due to injury.

“I’m happy to be back,” he told NFF TV. “There’s been the perception that I didn’t want to play for the national team, that has never been the case I had injury the last time I got called up. I’m happy to be back, happy and honoured to represent.

“It gives me the chance to connect to my roots, represent the country of my family, myself and play with some of the best players in the country. It’s a brilliant opportunity to improve as a player and also experience so many things.”

Tella expressed disappointment on the team’s poor campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“It’s frustrating looking at what’s happening to the team. I know how hard we work to get to the World Cup. So, we can only focus on what we can control so now is the chance for us to make it right, play some games, win some games.”

On the match with the Black Stars the Bayer Leverkusen Star added:”I always wanted to play games and this is one of the biggest rivalries in Africa and being a part of it is a special feeling for me.”

By James Agberebi



