Super Eagles Defeat Ghana Again, Qualify For Unity Cup Final

Nigeria’s Super Eagles recorded another win against fierce rivals Black Stars of Ghana thanks to a 2-1 triumph in the second semi-finals of the Unity Cup in London on Wednesday night.

The last time the two team’s clashed was also in a friendly game in March 2024 which the Super Eagles also won 2-1.

The Super Eagles dominated the first half and deservedly went into the break 2-0 up thanks to Cyriel Dessers opener and an own goal by Razak Simpson.

But it was a different Black Stars in the second half as they bossed the entirety of the next 45 minutes and pulled a goal back through Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Every effort to find the equaliser proved abortive as the Super Eagles held on to progress to Friday’s final with Jamaica.

The Black Stars would hope to finish the tournament on a positive note when they face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-placed fixture also on Friday.

The Super Eagles bossed the early exchanges and deservedly took the lead in the 14th minute through Dessers.

The Rangers striker controlled a cross from Sodiq Ismaila inside the box and slotted past the Ghanaian keeper.

In the 19th minute the Super Eagles doubled their lead as Semi Ajayi’s header off a set piece came off Black Stars player Simpson and rolled beyond the reach of the keeper.

With two minutes left to play Frank Onyeka’s attempted cross deflected off a Black Stars player and was heading into the back of the net but the keeper recovered well to palmed away for a corner.

In the second minute of first half stoppage time the Super Eagles almost added a third goal but the effort was cleared off the line after an initial save by the keeper.

It was a better performance in the second half by the Black Stars which saw them go close on several occasions.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho thought he had made it 3-0 on 68 minutes after firing past the keeper but it was ruled out for offside.

With 20 minutes left Ghana’s impressive second half display was rewarded as Thomas-Asante slotted home a cross from the left.

Six minutes later Jordan Ayew went close to leveling tje score but failed to direct a cross into the net.

In the 90th minute Nwabali came to the Super Eagles’ rescue as he got down well to stop a goal-bound strike after his defense had been brilliantly carved open.

