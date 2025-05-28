Chelsea Thrash Betis 4-1 To Clinch Historic Europa Conference League Title

Chelsea came from a goal down to trounce Real Betis 4-1 to clinch a historic Europa Conference League title in Wednesday’s final in Poland.

The win means Chelsea become the first football club to win the Europa League, Champions League and Europa Conference League.

Betis made a confident start against the Premier League giants, and their reward was the opening goal after nine minutes.

After winning back the ball, Isco slipped it across to Abde Ezzalzouli, who fired past former Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra was denied by a good save from Jorgensen, while Johnny Cardoso should have done better after being set up by the goal scorers.

Chelsea got the equaliser on 65 minutes as a fine cross from Cole Palmer landed on the head of Enzo Fernandez, who made no mistake from close range.

Five minutes later, Chelsea completed the comeback. It was Palmer at the heart of the move again as he turned Romaine Perraud inside out before delivering another cross for Nicolas Jackson to make it 2-1.

With seven minutes left Betis conceded the third goal as they were punished for a mistake from Youssef Sabaly that led to Jadon Sancho curling home.

It would get even better for the London club in stoppage time as Moises Caicedo fired home a deflected effort to make it 4-1.

Football Espana



