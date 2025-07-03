Iheanacho Stays Positive, Eyes More Glory With Super Eagles

Super Eagles and Sevilla forward Kelechi Iheanacho has assured Nigerian football fans that his best days are still ahead, describing his outlook as optimistic and full of purpose, Completesports.com reports.

The 28-year-old recently completed a loan spell at English Championship side Middlesbrough and is keeping his eyes firmly set on future success for both club and country.

Speaking to Complete Sports YouTube channel (@completesports) during the Troost-Ekong Foundation Charity Celebrity Match, the former Manchester City and Leicester City striker spoke about the significance of the charity event, the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and his personal goals.

“Yeah, it’s very good. It’s massive. It’s a good cause for the community, so we love it,” Iheanacho said about participating in the match, which featured some of Nigeria’s biggest football stars

Bright Prospects Ahead For Super Eagles

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) looming on the horizon, Iheanacho – who was part of the squad that reached the final in 2023 – believes in Nigeria’s potential but prefers action over talk.

“The future – look at the sky. The future is bright, my brother. So we have a lot to achieve in the future,” he stated with confidence. “There are a lot of things to achieve in the future. So the future is bright.”

Asked about Nigeria’s prospects for the 2025 AFCON, Iheanacho responded with measured optimism.

“I don’t like to talk about, obviously, things ahead. I like for us to get the job done. So when we get the job done, then we can talk about it,” he reiterated.

End of Middlesbrough Loan – What Next?

Iheanacho’s loan stint at Middlesbrough from Sevilla came to an end after five months, a spell that gave him regular game time in the English second tier. While his next move is still under wraps, the Nigerian forward remains a player with plenty to offer, bringing experience, skill and composure to any team he joins next.

‘This’ or ‘That’ With Iheanacho

Q: Jollof rice or white rice?

Iheanacho: I quite like the both to be fair, but white. I’ll go for white rice.

Q: Messi or Ronaldo?

I don’t choose. In terms of them too, I don’t choose.

Q: Club or beach?

Beach

Q: Movie or music?

Both. I like a bit of both. To be fair, I like a bit of both.

Q: Red wine or white wine?

I’m not really a fan fan of wine, but I go for red.

By Nnamdi Ezekute



