WAFU B U-20 Nations Cup: Zubairu Eager To Sharpen Attack As Flying Eagles Resume Camping

‎Head coach Aliyu Zubairu has defined his objectives as Nigeria’s Flying Eagles resumed camping in Abuja ahead of the upcoming WAFU B -20 Nations Cup.

The Flying Eagles are in Group A with hosts Ghana, and Benin Republic.

‎“We are taking proactive measures to ensure that the challenges we encountered previously are addressed, squarely,” he told thenff.com.

“My assistants and myself are very much aware of the issues related to the team’s attacking prowess and we are making concerted efforts to rectify the situation.

‎“The tournament in Ghana offers us a good window to showcase a few more players and we will grab that opportunity. We intend to use the matches as preparation for the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile.”

‎Two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up Nigeria will be among Africa’s four representatives at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for Chile, 27th September – 19th October.

Others are South Africa, Morocco and Egypt.

