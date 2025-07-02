Done Deal: Chelsea Sign Joao Pedro From Brighton

Chelsea have announced the signing of Brazil international Joao Pedro from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old signed a seven-year contract with the Blues.

Pedro has linked up with the squad immediately ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras.

‘Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history,’ Pedro told the club’s official website.

‘They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing — win.’

A product of Brazilian giants Fluminense, he first emerged as a teenager with flair and a natural eye for goal. He netted 10 times in 36 games for the Rio club before making the leap to English football.

His journey continued at Watford, where he impressed across four seasons with 109 appearances, 24 goals, occasionally wearing the captain’s armband during the 2022/23 campaign — all before turning 22.

In 2023, Joao Pedro signed for Brighton and made an instant impact. He scored on his debut and went on to deliver a standout campaign with 19 goals in all competitions, finishing as the Seagulls’ joint-top scorer.

A versatile forward, Joao brings top-flight experience having also represented Brazil on the international stage with three caps, the most recent coming in a 2–1 win over Colombia.

