Fulham, German, Italian Clubs Battle For Super Eagles New Boy

Super Eagles defender Felix Agu is on the radar of clubs in England, Germany, and Italy.

The interested clubs have already contacted his representatives, according to German news outlet, Bild.

The 25-year-old is a regular starter at Werder Bremen, but is open to leaving the Bundesliga club.

The left-back has a contract with Werder Bremen until 2027.

Read Also:Kanu Fires Warning Shot: New Enyimba Signings Must Deliver Continental Success

Agu has an €8m release clause in his contract which expired at the end of May.

Werder Bremen are now free to negotiate with interested suitors following the expiration of the release clause.

He recently switched allegiance from Germany to Nigeria.

Agu made his debut for the three-time African champions against the Reggae Boys of Jamaica in May.



