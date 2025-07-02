Osimhen Not In Juventus' Plan --Chiellini

Juventus Scouting Director Giorgio Chiellini has distanced the club from signing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen this summer.



Juventus had been widely expected to pursue the signing of Osimhen if Cristiano Giuntoli had remained in his role as sporting director, as he had been instrumental in initiating the pursuit of the Nigerian forward.



Recent developments have suggested that Juventus is no longer pursuing Osimhen, with reports instead linking the Bianconeri to alternative striking options such as Viktor Gyökeres and Jonathan David.



In the same vein, Chiellini, in a chat with habersarikirmizi, stated that the Old Lady have no plan to sign the Nigerian international.

“Victor Osimhen transfer? We’ve nothing to do with Osimhen.



“You’ve to fill the pages and report the news. We read a lot of things that make us laugh. You keep talking, we keep working.”



Osimhen, 26, is considered one of the premier number nines on the market this summer with a release clause worth around €75 million with Serie A champions Napoli.



The Nigeria international spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, propelling the Lions to a league and cup double while returning 37 goals and eight in 41 appearances for his adopted side.







