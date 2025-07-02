Ex-Arsenal Star Joins Slot’s Coaching Staff At Liverpool

Former Arsenal and Netherlands captain Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been appointed assistant coach at Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Reds confirmed Van Bronckhorst’s appointment in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

The appointment of the 50-year-old former left-back comes as the Premier League champions reshuffle their senior men’s coaching crew.

“Liverpool FC can confirm a number of new appointments and departures within Arne Slot’s coaching staff ahead of 2025-26.

“Former Netherlands international and captain Giovanni van Bronckhorst joins the Premier League champions in the position of assistant coach, subject to receiving a visa.

“Van Bronckhorst won a host of major honours during a playing career that included spells with Feyenoord, Glasgow Rangers, Arsenal and Barcelona, and since retiring as a player in 2010 after reaching the World Cup final that year with his country, he has moved into the dugout, starting out in an assistant role at Feyenoord.

“He advanced to take charge of the Eredivisie club himself from 2015 to 2019, and his time at the helm of Feyenoord featured a Dutch league title in 2016-17 and two KNVB Beker successes.

Also Read: Osimhen, Salah’s Partnership Will Be Deadly –Ex-Liverpool Forward Diouf

“Van Bronckhorst subsequently took the reins at Guangzhou R&F in China, then Rangers – who he led to a Scottish Cup victory and the Europa League final in 2021-22 – and most recently Besiktas, departing the Turkish outfit in late 2024.”

Van Bronckhorst Achievements At Arsenal, Barcelona

Van Bronckhorst joined Arsenal in 2001 and helped the club win the Premier League title in the 2001/2002 season.



He also helped the team win the FA Cup in 2003 thanks to a 1-0 win against Southampton.

He left Arsenal in 2004 to join Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona where he won two league titles in 2004/2005 and 2005/2006 season.

He won the Spanish Super Cup in 2005 and 2006 and featured as Barcelona came from 2-1 down to beat his former club Arsenal, in the 2006 UEFA Champions League final.

Also, he made his international debut with Holland in 1996, had 106 caps and scored six goals before retiring in 2010.



