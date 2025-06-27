Osimhen, Salah’s Partnership Will Be Deadly –Ex-Liverpool Forward Diouf

Ex-Liverpool star El-Hadji Diouf believes the Reds will be deadly with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah’s partnership.



The Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer after his impressive goal-scoring exploit for Galatasaray in the Turkish League.



However, in a chat with Africa Foot, the former Senegalese international stated that Salah and Osimhen’s combination will excel in the Premier League.

“I am convinced that it could work, that these two players could be complementary. I would like to see this duo form,” Diouf told Africa Foot.



“Mohamed Salah had an exceptional season, finishing top scorer in the Premier League, and he played an important part in the conquest of the title. Osimhen finished top scorer in the Turkish championship. They are two footballers with different characteristics, but who could very well get along.”



“I remember the Mo Salah–Sadio Mané association, which worked very well. I think the Salah–Osimhen duo could do just as well!”



