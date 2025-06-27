WAFCON 2024: Waldrum Backs Super Falcons To Reclaim Title

Former Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum is rooting for the team to win the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Waldrum led the Super Falcons to the last edition of the biennial competition where they finished in fourth position.

The American however believed they have the quality to a win a record -extending tenth title this time around.

“I think the players are good enough on their own that they can win it. I think there’s enough talent there based off what was built from the World Cup and the Olympics,” Waldrum said in an interview with EaglesTracker.

Read Also:Are The Super Falcons MENTALLY And PHYSICALLY Ready For The 2024 WAFCON After Portugal Stalemate?

“Those players will find a way to get the result because they’re hungry to go regain the title.

“I think they can do that in spite of the coaching because I don’t think that’s there and I don’t think it’s at the level it needs to be to help you win on the World stage but I think the player’s talent is enough.”

The Super Falcons are drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria.

Justine Madugu’s side will open their campaign against Tunisia in Casablanca on Sunday, 6 July.

By Adeboye Amosu





