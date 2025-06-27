Are The Super Falcons MENTALLY And PHYSICALLY Ready For The 2024 WAFCON After Portugal Stalemate?

After their stalemate with Portugal, are the Super Falcons mentally and physically prepared for the 2024 WAFCON? Watch to find out more about the team’s readiness for the upcoming tournament!

Topics Discussed in Video;

*The Super Falcons Of Nigeria Fought Hard In Goalless Draw Against Portugal

*Samson Siasia Debunks John Mikel Obi’s Claims Of Paying For U-23 Eagles Flight To 2016 Rio Olympics

*Is South American Teams Impressive Performance At The FIFA Club World Cup A Sign That Next Year’s World Cup Could Be Won By A Country From The Continent?

Related: Can The Super Falcons Reclaim The WAFCON Title In Morocco?

USEFUL LINKS

Friendly: Ghana Coach Björkegren Wary Of ‘Best Team’ Super Falcons

✅ https://www.completesports.com/friendly-ghana-coach-bjorkegren-wary-of-best-team-super-falcons/

WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Arrive Casablanca For Final Preparation

✅ https://www.completesports.com/wafcon-2024-super-falcons-arrive-casablanca-for-final-preparation/

Don’t forget to LIKE , SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more in-depth football coverage and Nigerian talent spotlights!

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#CompleteSports #Nigeria #Portugal #InternationalFriendly #Ghana #SuperFalcons #NigeriaVsGhana



