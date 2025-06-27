OFFICIAL: Southampton Announce Onuachu’s Permanent Transfer To Trabzonspor

Southampton have announced the permanent transfer of Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu to Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

The saints confirmed the transfer today (Friday) in a statement on their website.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed with Trabzonspor for the transfer of striker Paul Onuachu,” the club said.

“The 31-year-old is set to leave St Mary’s after a two-and-a-half year spell, in which he scored four goals in 40 appearances, to join the Turkish side, who he was also loaned to during the 2023/24 season.

“We thank Paul for his efforts during his time as a Saints player and wish him well.”

Southampton will be playing in the English Championship next season after suffering relegation.

They were relegated alongside Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Onuachu spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Trabzonspor, scoring 15 times in 21 matches.

He made his international debut for Nigeria in 2019 and has 24 caps and three goals for the Super Eagles.

Also, he was part of the Super Eagles squad who finished as runners up in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.



By James Agberebi



