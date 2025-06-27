NPFL: Plateau United Set To Appoint Zubairu New Head Coach

Aliyu Zubairu is on the verge of replacing Mbwas Mangut as Plateau United’s technical adviser, Completesports.com.

Zubairu is reportedly in talks with the Jos club to take up the role.

Mangut has one-year left on his contract with Plateau United, but the club have decided to bring in a new coach.

Read Also:President Federation Cup: We Won’t Take It Lightly With Rivers Angels –Nasarawa Amazons Captain

Zubairu recently announced his exit from another Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit El-kanemi Warriors.

The young tactician was in charge of the Maiduguri club for two years.

He is also the head coach of the Nigeria’s U-20 side, the Flying Eagles.

Plateau United finished in seventh position on the NPFL table last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



