Burnley, Fiorentina Interested In Super Eagles Midfielder

Premier League new boys Burnley, Serie A club Fiorentina, and Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart have Brentford star Frank Onyeka on their radar, Completesports.com reports.

Onyeka spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club Augsburg.

The Nigeria international’s future is not clear at the moment following manager Thomas Frank departure for Tottenham Hotspur.

According to transfer expert, Ben Jacobs, Burnley, Stuttgart, and Fiorentina are among the clubs interested in the player.

“Frank Onyeka’s future one to watch even though Arsenal’s landing Christian Nørgaard could influence Brentford’s position on a sale. Clubs expected to make approaches in the coming weeks,” Jacobs wrote on X.

“Several teams have Onyeka on their radar, including Burnley, Stuttgart and Fiorentina.”

The 27-year-old has one-year left on his contract with Brentford.

By Adeboye Amosu



