Done Deal : Romanian Club CFR Cluj Sign Omeruo On Free Transfer

Romanian club CFR Cluj have completed the signing of Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo, Completesports.com reports.

Omeruo’s contract was terminated by Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa in February.

The 31-year-old linked up with CFR Cluj on a free transfer.

The eighth-time Romanian League champions announced the centre-back’s arrival on their official website.

“We are pleased to welcome Kenneth Omeruo to CFR Cluj. Starting today, he is officially part of our team,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Kenneth is a seasoned professional who has played in some of Europe’s top leagues, including England, Spain, the Netherlands, and Turkey.

” His career has seen him represent clubs such as Chelsea, Middlesbrough, and ADO Den Haag. He also made over 120 appearances for CD Leganes across Spain’s top divisions and featured in more than 100 matches in the Turkish Süper Lig with Kasimpaşa and Alanyaspor.”

The experienced defender is expected to make his debut for CFR Cluj in the Romanian Super Cup clash against FCSB on Saturday, 5 July.

By Adeboye Amosu




