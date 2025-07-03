Governor Mutfwang Reshapes Plateau United: GM Role Scrapped In Major Overhaul

Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency Caleb Mutfwang, has scrapped the position of General Manager at the state-owned Plateau United, Completesports.com reports.

This move is part of ongoing reforms aimed at restructuring the Tin City club for optimum productivity, following their narrow escape from relegation in the recently concluded 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

New Plateau United Leadership Structure Introduced

Checks by Completesports.com reveal that Governor Mutfwang has replaced the General Manager’s office with three new roles: Sporting Director, Commercial Director, and Operations Director.

Last week, Gideon Izang was announced as the club’s new Sporting Director. However, the roles of Operations Director and Commercial Director remain vacant.

Meanwhile, Mbwas Mangut retains his position as Technical Adviser, while Olushola Adigun has been appointed Head Coach.

New Role for Habila

On Wednesday, the club also confirmed the redeployment of Hosea Mutla Habila as Special Adviser to the Governor on Grassroots Football Development.

Yaksat Maklek, Director of Media for Plateau United, issued a statement confirming Habila’s new role. He also noted that appointments for the vacant Operations and Commercial Director positions are still pending.

Plateau United Spokesman Explains Reforms

“What this latest development means is that the office of General Manager no longer exists at Plateau United,” Maklek told Completesports.com.

“Instead, the club now operates with a Sporting Director, Operations Director, and Commercial Director. We are still awaiting appointments for the last two roles by the state government.

“Yes, Mbwas Mangut remains as Technical Adviser. Last week, Olushola Adigun was named Head Coach. That’s the current situation,” he added.

