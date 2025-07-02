U-20 WAFU B Tourney: Kwara United’s Abdulraheem, Ibrahim Invited To Flying Eagles Squad

Kwara United duo Shola Abdulraheem and Yahaya Ibrahim have both been invited to the Flying Eagles squad ahead of the U-20 WAFU B tournament in Ghana.

The invitation of the two players was confirmed to Completesports.com by a reliable source in the club.

“It is true Shola Abdulraheem and Yahaya Ibrahim have been invited to the Flying Eagles squad,” the source revealed.

“They are expected to head to the Flying Eagles camp next week Monday.”

Last Saturday, Abdulraheem and Ibrahim recently helped Kwara United clinch their first-ever President Federation Cup thanks to a penalty shootout win against giant killers Abakaliki FC.

The game which was played inside the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, saw Kwara United triumph 4-3 on penalties after 90 minutes ended 0-0.



The win means Kwara United will represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup.

Kwara United Performance In CAF Competitions

The Ilorin-based club will be making a third appearance in the Confederations Cup.

In their first appearance in 2007, they crashed out in the group stage while their second outing saw they get dumped out in the second round.

Also Read: Kwara United Players Get 5m Each, Plots Of Land For President Federation Cup Triumph

Also, they made just one appearance in the now defunct CAF which was in 1999 and remain their best performance as they reached the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles have resumed training in Abuja ahead of the U-20 WAFU B tournament scheduled from July 10 to 23.

The tournament is part of preparations for the Flying Eagles for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, set for September 27 to October 19.

The Flying Eagles will take on hosts Ghana and Benin Republic in Group A.

At the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, the Flying Eagles placed third after defeating the hosts on penalties.

Flying Eagles Eye Better Outing In Chile After 1987 Disaster

This will be the second time the Flying Eagles will be heading to Chile for the U-20 World Cup.

At the 1987 edition in Chile, the Flying Eagles crashed out in the group stage, suffering defeats to Brazil and Italy and drawing with Canada.

The Flying Eagles opened their Group B campaign with a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Brazil and conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 with Canada.

They headed into their final group tie with Italy needing a win but lost 2-0.

By James Agberebi



