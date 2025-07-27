NPFL: Odigie, Dombraye Vie For Bayelsa United Top Job

Odigie Tipped as Favourite for Restoration Boys’ Role

Monday Odigie, former Head Coach of Bendel Insurance, is understood to be a leading candidate for the vacant Bayelsa United coaching job, Completesports.com has exclusively gathered.

The 36-year-old tactician stepped down from his role as Technical Manager at Bendel Insurance during the just concluded 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Odigie, who previously served as Assistant Coach to Nigeria’s U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets, during the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by Nigeria, is believed to be among the front-runners vying for the position vacated by Ladan Bosso. Bosso recently joined newly promoted Barau FC of Kano.

Odigie, Dombraye in Contention To Replace Ladan Bosso

Eddy Lord Dombraye, a former Flying Eagles left-sided midfielder, is also reportedly in the frame to succeed Bosso at Bayelsa United.

Dombraye, who once managed Lobi Stars, is said to be a strong contender for the top job at the Yenagoa-based side.

“At the moment, Monday Odigie is in top contention. And I won’t be surprised if he eventually gets it,” a reliable club source told Completesports.com.

“There is also Coach Dombraye. Dombraye, you know, returned from abroad after a playing career that saw him feature for several clubs in Europe, including Poland and other countries.

“As a coach, Dombraye had a stint with Lobi Stars. Now that we have a new management led by Dr Tarilaye Nwankwe, we hope they will name a new coach before the team enters close camping for the new season,” the source added.

Dombraye’s Super Eagles Experience and Youth World Cup Feat

Dombraye made his debut for the Super Eagles during a 1998 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso, coming on as a second-half substitute.

He was also a member of Nigeria’s squad at the 1999 FIFA U-20 World Cup hosted on home soil.

Despite multiple calls, including SMS and WhatsApp messages, to his mobile phone, Dr Tarilaye Nwankwe, Executive Chairman of Bayelsa United FC, did not respond to Completesports.com’s inquiries regarding the imminent appointment of a new head coach to lead the ‘Restoration Boys’ in the 2025/2026 NPFL season, which kicks off on 22 August 2025.

By Sab Osuji



