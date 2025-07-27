WAFCON 2024: Madugu Thumbs Up Super Falcons’ Victory Over Morocco

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has praised his players for their stunning comeback victory over the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco.

Madugu’s side defeated the hosts 3-2 in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at the Olympic Stadium, Rabat on Saturday night.

The West Africans trailed 2-0 after the break but fought back to win the game in the second half.

The gaffer declared that his players showed amazing mental resilience to win the thrilling contest.

“If they didn’t have mental resilience, they would have given up,” Madugu said after the game.

“But they kept believing and they earned this victory.”

Madugu also hinted that the halftime pep talk was crucial in his team’s remarkable comeback.

“We did a lot of talking at halftime,” the 61-year-old revealed.

“We had a game plan, but what we wanted to avoid led to two goals (against us), and we had to make the changes we made.”

By Adeboye Amosu



