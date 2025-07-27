‘Very Happy To Be A Champion’ — Okoronkwo Relishes Super Falcons’ Win Over Morocco

Esther Okoronkwo can’t hide her excitement after helping the Super Falcons claimed the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Okoronkwo was the star of the show as the Super Falcons rallied from 2-0 down to beat the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the final of the competition.

The 27-year-old scored from the spot in the 64th minute.

The AFC Toronto striker provided the assist for Folashade Ijamilusi’s equalising goal seven minutes later.

She then teed up substitute Jennifer Echegini for the winning goal two minutes from time.

The former UD Tenerife player was delighted to win her first WAFCON title with the Super Falcons.

“I am very happy to be a champion. The first half goals were unfortunate. It happens in football,” Okoronkwo said after the game.

“When we went to the locker room, we gathered the fighting spirit, because it was all or nothing. The Moroccan team has chemistry, they were a tough team.”

Okoronkwo was named Woman of the Match after the thrilling encounter.

By Adeboye Amosu



